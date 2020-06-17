Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcelo Pinto
@elmundodemarx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The guitar is my relief in times of quarantine.
Related tags
musical instrument
leisure activities
guitar
Related collections
Guitar
100 photos
· Curated by Lev T
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activity
Guitar
117 photos
· Curated by dan thorn
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activity
Guitar
12 photos
· Curated by Danielle Silva
guitar
leisure activity
musical instrument