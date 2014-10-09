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Paula Borowska
paulaborowska
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Food & Drink
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oysters on ceramic plate
Eating Oysters
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Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
grey
ice
meal
seafood
plate
shell
food and drink
dish
fresh
oyster
shells
oysters
red berries
red fruit
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