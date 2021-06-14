Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
God Images & Pictures
hieroglyphics
egypt
giza
dry
temple
tomb
luxor
nile
ruins
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
abandoned
hieroglyphs
Holiday Backgrounds
landmark
necropolis
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
valley of the kings
Backgrounds
Related collections
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
Moon and stars
159 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Patterns
36 photos · Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images