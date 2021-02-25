Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
February 25, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman holding a Scindapsus pictus 'Trebie'.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
patchplants
flora
plantlover
houseplants
silbrige efeutute
feey
plants
studio
thesill
bloomscape
potted plant
interior
indoor plant
scindapsus pictus 'trebie'
pflanze
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
kamerplant
38 photos · Curated by Ineke vanDijk
kamerplant
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Sporos
175 photos · Curated by cesar canul
sporo
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Stock: Misc
3,144 photos · Curated by Cristi F.
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger