Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
,
Wallpapers
,
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Bee Pictures & Images
pollen
Flower Images
fill the frame
bumble bee
pollenating
pollenation
HD Floral Wallpapers
pollenator
macro
apidae
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
honey bee
plant
bumblebee
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Animals
17 photos
· Curated by Michael Daumüller
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Soft
11 photos
· Curated by Alyssa Laurence
soft
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Cool Pics
62 photos
· Curated by Rebekkah Waner
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
female