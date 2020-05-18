Go to James Shaw's profile
@volleydesign
Download free
brown concrete building near river during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bath Spa, Bath, UK
Published on Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pulteney Bridge, Bath

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bath
bath spa
uk
bathspa
georgian
architecture
bridge
building
architecture
castle
bridge
moat
fort
ditch
Backgrounds

Related collections

Drone Captures
1,141 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Creativity
60 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking