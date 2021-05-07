Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old beaten shed with moss on roof and white bee box
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
building
plant
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
housing
rural
HD Wood Wallpapers
hut
House Images
apiary
shack
land
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Together
235 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Motion
85 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road