Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zhuo Cheng you
@benjamin_1017
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vase
pottery
potted plant
plant
jar
Tree Images & Pictures
door
Brown Backgrounds
home decor
planter
herbs
bonsai
Backgrounds
Related collections
Dogs
52 photos
· Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Flowers and Plants
343 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
City Life
83 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building