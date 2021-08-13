Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Praveen Thirumurugan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Chess game being played
Related tags
chess
game
chesstactics
chessplayer
chesslover
chessclub
chesspiece
chessmoves
games
indoor
ivory
HD Black Wallpapers
grandmaster
grand
chessmaster
chessgame
chessboard
bishop
king
mastermind
Backgrounds
Related collections
Backgrounds / Textures
945 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Beautiful Shots From Above
253 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers
Spring
65 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom