Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ankit Sharma
@theperfecthorizon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A baby girl looking towards the camera facing sun light
Related tags
gorakhpur
uttar pradesh
india
portrait photography
canon
baby girl
child model
cute baby
portait
baby portrait
baby portraits
yellow dress
50mm1.8
canon 80d
profile
human
face
People Images & Pictures
smile
child
Free pictures
Related collections
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds