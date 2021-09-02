Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Beni Candra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taking a photo of Ranu Klakah lake with Sony a7ii.
Related tags
taking photo
sony a7ii
human
People Images & Pictures
photography
photo
camera
electronics
face
portrait
selfie
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Portrait Orientation
2,426 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers