Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Patrick Fore
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
overlooking view of mountain under nimbus clouds
Frozen lake on a winter day
A map marker
Artist Point, Deming, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
clouds
snow
trees
cloud
grey
lake
ice
cold
cloudy
frozen lake
fir
landcape
northwest
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20