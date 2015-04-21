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Alex Wigan
alwig64
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overlooking view of body of water during daytime
Blue lake under blue sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
black
blue
clouds
gradient
lake
calm
boat
reflection
horizon
minimalism
cloudy
dock
tranquil
distant
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