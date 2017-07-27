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Rainer Basten
rainerb
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over view of gray land during daytime photography
Sand patterns
A map marker
New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
cloud
grey
sand
wave
coast
canyon
dune
dry
new zealand
soil
outdoors
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