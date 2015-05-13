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Benjamin Child
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oval brown wooden conference table and chairs inside conference room
Minimalist boardroom
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
technology
business
building
laptop
computer
tech
room
grey
interior
table
glass
chair
windows
meeting room
boardroom
conference room
objects
chairs
ceiling
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