Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shantiniketan, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shantiniketan
west bengal
india
indian girl
facepaint
traditional market
Happy Images & Pictures
cultural
cultures
face paint
People Images & Pictures
human
face
female
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
portrait
photography
photo
HD Kids Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea