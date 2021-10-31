Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadia Rudenko
@nadiarudenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
minimalism
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Nature Images
plant
vase
jar
pottery
outdoors
fog
ikebana
ornament
flower arrangement
Flower Images
HD Art Wallpapers
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Nature
416 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers