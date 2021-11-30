Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mourizal Zativa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baturraden, Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
21d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
baturraden
banyumas
central java
indonesia
transportation
road
road roller
machine
HD Yellow Wallpapers
drum roller
work
working
roller
village
tractor
bulldozer
vehicle
tire
HD Wood Wallpapers
rust
Free images
Related collections
Food & Drink
141 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Life Aquatic
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor