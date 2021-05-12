Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Book Images & Photos
page
text
accessories
accessory
jewelry
Backgrounds

Related collections

Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Dreamscape
139 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Snow
166 photos · Curated by Tara Santillan
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking