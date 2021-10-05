Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Cleffmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
rare flower
plant pot
interior designer
home interior
beautiful flower
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
interior decoration
pink princess
rare plants
rare plant
flow
white aesthetic
decoration
White Backgrounds
shadows
home decor
plant
tabletop
furniture
Flower Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos
· Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
All the Colour
281 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant