Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sharkes Monken
@sharkes12
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kuala lumpur
malaysia
bangsar
federal territory of kuala lumpur
train
train station
bangsar baru
shutter speed
railway track
railways
passenger train
passenger
outdoor
tourist
railway
rail
train track
transportation
vehicle
terminal
Free pictures
Related collections
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Ode to Simplicity
4,036 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds