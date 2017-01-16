On the final days of my annual trip to France, we drove with my father to Italy to spend the day on the coast. Here at San Remo, where despite being only on the first days of January, the oranges were already big and juicy. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo. Don’t hesitate to contact Jp Valery if you’re looking for a talented photographer in Montreal, Quebec with great photography services.