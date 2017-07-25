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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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orange metal frames
Framed
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
construction
pattern
new york
bridge
engineering
steel
brooklyn
cable
corrosion
building
factory
silhouette
united states
utility pole
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