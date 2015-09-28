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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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orange maple leaves during daytime
Autumn
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunrise
outdoor
sun
autumn
fall
cloud
color
red
grey
leaves
leaf
sunshine
outdoors
branch
foliage
maple
blue skies
sunray
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