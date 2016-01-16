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Camilla Bundgaard
camil
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orange lily in shallow focus photography
Red lily after rain
A map marker
Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
rain
orange
bouquet
colorful
lily
austria
colour
bloom
orange flower
dew
closeup
lilly
blooming
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