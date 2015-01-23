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Russ McCabe
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orange flowers lot
Poppies in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ28
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
vintage
orange
field
plants
floral
poppy
outdoors
greenery
rural
hobby
vintage flowers
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