Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Y. Peyankov
peyankov
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
orange cat lying on brown wooden window
Cat napping by the window
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
house
animals
face
grey
cute
pets
kitten
windows
rest
mammal
fur
orange cat
kitty
tabby cat
closeup
fluffy
feline
whisker
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20