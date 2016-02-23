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Jayme McColgan
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orange and gray stone building with doorway
Locked door of old temple.
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
door
temple
stone
steps
cottage
old
brick
stones
ruins
doorway
outside
old building
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