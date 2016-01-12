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Nathan Walker
nwphoto
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orange and gray concrete house surround by snow
Elegant house under snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
house
snow
hotel
white
canada
castle
ice
brown
windows
cold
tower
brick
bricks
alberta
snowy
homey
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