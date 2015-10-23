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Gabriel Garcia Marengo
gabrielgm
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orange and brown tree branch
Autumn tree branches
A map marker
Lausanne, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
autumn
plant
fall
orange
leaves
colorful
leaf
brown
fall wallpaper
fall background
branch
foliage
maple
seasonal
fall backgrounds
fall wallpapers
switzerland
lausanne
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