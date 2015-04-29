Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Terrah Holly
tlholly
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
orange and blue concrete painted house
Brick townhouse
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
street
purple
brown
windows
houses
neighborhood
town
structure
brick
symmetry
brick wallpaper
townhouse
exterior
brick background
symmetrical
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20