Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khuc Le Thanh Danh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
store
shopping mall
display
shop
shelf
market
supermarket
grocery store
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Arcade
768 photos · Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Mastering Monochrome
484 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers