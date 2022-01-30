Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
squirrel
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
rodent
rat
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People on Adventures
184 photos · Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
It's simple but very complex
231 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds