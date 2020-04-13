Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sagar Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Amritsar, Punjab, India
Published
on
April 13, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Golden Temple, Amritsar
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
amritsar
punjab
architecture
sikhism
golden temple
Landscape Images & Pictures
monument
Brown Backgrounds
dome
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
mosque
pillar
column
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos · Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
covers
527 photos · Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Fog
153 photos · Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor