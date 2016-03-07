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Ricky Kharawala
sweetmangostudios
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opened flower book on table
Old botany book
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
book
new york
plant
garden
white
vintage
grey
research
desk
plants
brown
open book
botanical
sunny
brooklyn
page
orchids
united states
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