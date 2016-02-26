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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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opened book
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Published on
February 26, 2016 (UTC)
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Panasonic, DMC-GX7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
study
bible
grey
notebook
bible verse wallpaper
pen
shelf
fountain pen
children study
learning language
study area
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