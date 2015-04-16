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Michael Baird
mikebaird
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open ocean reflecting white clouds
Clear lake mirror
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
cloud
grey
lake
mirror
reflection
cool
explore
panorama
serenity
deep
still
wide
symmetrical
open sea
open water
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