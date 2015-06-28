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Eric Rothermel
erothermel
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Business & Work
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open monthly planner on wooden desk
Monthly schedule
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
paper
book
work
wood
grey
calendar
desk
time
brown
object
schedule
planner
diary
open
page
appointment
pages
tilt shift
2019
Backgrounds
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