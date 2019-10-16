Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 16, 2019
FUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Tree Images & Pictures
acanthaceae
flower arrangement
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers