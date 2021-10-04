Go to Michael Dziedzic's profile
@lazycreekimages
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Fort Pulaski, Savannah, GA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Detail from gates at Fort Pulaski, Savannah, Georgia.

Related collections

Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking