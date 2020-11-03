Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tower
architecture
bell tower
building
church
symbol
Free images
Related collections
Cosmetic
362 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Field Trip Supply
56 photos
· Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers
starry night
123 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
starry night
Star Images
night