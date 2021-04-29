Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anshu A
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chocolate cake
chocolate chip cookies
baking
baking ingredients
baking cookies
food and drink
chocolate bar
Food Backgrounds
spoon
cutlery
weaponry
weapon
blade
knife
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Methods of Transportation
151 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train
Neon
238 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor