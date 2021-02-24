Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Souradeep Biswas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published
on
February 24, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
delhi
humayun’s tomb
nizamuddin
nizamuddin east
new delhi
india
roof
HD Design Wallpapers
mughal architecture
architecture
humayun tomb
HD Pattern Wallpapers
symmetrical
medieval
medieval architecture
beige
rug
lace
Public domain images
Related collections
pattern
48 photos
· Curated by L JJ
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
Consort Social
37 photos
· Curated by Courtney Pyke
architecture
church
building
Architecture
11 photos
· Curated by Sirri Saqti
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers