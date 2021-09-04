Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
daniela de gol
@ddgfoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Genoa, Italy
Published
on
September 4, 2021
NIKON D600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mimosa pudica, in my balkon
Related tags
genoa
Italy Pictures & Images
blooming
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
mimosa
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Blooms
172 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture