Go to Sara Bertoni's profile
@saratrixx
Download free
man in black t-shirt and blue denim jeans standing in front of store
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

COVID-19
Perugia, PG, Italia
Published on Panasonic, DMC-G80
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A newsagent fixing something in his shop. Street photography.

Related collections

beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking