Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Krzysztof Maksimiuk
@kmaksimi
Download free
Share
Info
Gdańsk, Polska
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Strange time capsule...
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Related tags
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
tire
wheel
machine
gdańsk
polska
car wheel
spoke
windshield
alloy wheel
cooper
minicooper
HD Blue Wallpapers
blackandwhite
mini
wheels
HD Sky Wallpapers
Public domain images