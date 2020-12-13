Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandra Fuller
@alexandrajf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
portrait
Sparkle Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
HD Glitter Wallpapers
human
face
People Images & Pictures
head
HD Black Wallpapers
skin
HD Grey Wallpapers
photography
photo
freckle
Free stock photos
Related collections
People
117 photos
· Curated by Angelica Zurawski
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Bold Makeup
19 photos
· Curated by Pia Velasco
Makeup Backgrounds
human
face
portraits
3 photos
· Curated by Cereal Chocolate
portrait
face
human