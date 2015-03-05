Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Neha Deshmukh
nehadeshmukh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Okra vegetable in white bowl
Okra in a Bowl
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
plant
raw
vegetables
vegetable
indian food
food and drink
bowl
okra
bhindi
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20