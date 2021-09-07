Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniele Mattiolo
@danielemattiolo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Water lily
Related tags
Water Lily Pictures
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
lily
pond lily
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
petal
anther
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor