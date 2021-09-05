Go to Padder's profile
@maulai
Download free
green and brown plant leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Botanischer Garten München, Menzinger Straße, Munich, Germany
Published on Canon, EOS 5D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
bright, white + light.
232 photos · Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking